Barcelona seek their fifth consecutive victory when they visit Osasuna in a 2022-23 Spanish La Liga match on Tuesday. Barcelona (11-1-1) have posted four clean sheets during their winning streak following Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Almeria. Osasuna (7-2-4) are riding a streak of their own as they've posted three wins and a draw over their last four contests. Los Rojillos edged Celta Vigo 2-1 in their last outing on Saturday.

Kickoff at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Barcelona are -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Barcelona vs. Osasuna odds, while Osasuna are +525 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Osasuna vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Osasuna money line: Barcelona -215, Osasuna +525, Draw +350

Barcelona vs. Osasuna over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Osasuna spread: Barcelona -1.5 (+130)

BAR: Barca have outscored their opponents 10-0 during their winning streak

OSA: Los Rojillos has yielded only two goals during their unbeaten run

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona have been the best team in La Liga both offensively and defensively thus far. The side has scored a league-leading 31 goals while allowing only four -- five fewer than the next best club. Three of the four goals surrendered came in one game, and Barca has posted 11 clean sheets in 13 contests.

Robert Lewandowski has not disappointed in his first season with Barcelona after spending the previous 12 in the German Bundesliga, including the last eight with Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old Polish forward leads La Liga with 13 goals and recorded four during a three-game streak prior to the win against Almeria. Lewandowski registered his fourth two-goal performance in a 3-0 victory against Villarreal on Oct. 20 and netted the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over Valencia nine days later.

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos have scored six times during their unbeaten streak, with Ezequiel Avila accounting for half of those goals. The 28-year-old opened the scoring in a 2-0 win against Real Valladolid on Oct. 30 and netted both goals in the triumph over Celta Vigo, including one in the 28th minute that snapped a 1-1 deadlock. Avila leads the team and is tied for sixth in La Liga with six goals in 12 games, matching his total over 36 matches last season.

Seven other players have scored for Osasuna this season -- including striker Kike and midfielder Aimar Oroz, who are tied for second on the team with two goals apiece. The 20-year-old Oroz is in his first full season with Osasuna after making his debut with the side in 2019-20, when he appeared in one La Liga match. Midfielder Moi Gomez, who spent the previous three campaigns with Villarreal, scored his first goal for Osasuna in the victory against Real Valladolid.

