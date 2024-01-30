Barcelona play their first match since manager Xavi announced he will step down at the end of the season when Barca host Osasuna in a La Liga match on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. After Saturday's 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, the 44-year-old Xavi said he would not return next season. The news came one season after he led the Blaugrana to the La Liga title, their first since 2019. Barcelona enter Wednesday's match in fourth place in the La Liga table, 11 points behind surprising leaders Girona. Meanwhile, Osasuna are 12th in the league with 26 points.



Barcelona vs. Osasuna spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-105), Osasuna +1.5 (-125),

Barcelona vs. Osasuna over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Osasuna money line: Barcelona -310, Osasuna +700, Draw +450

BAR: Barcelona rank third in La Liga scoring with 43 goals

OSA: Ante Budimir is tied for sixth in the league in goals (six)

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. The 35-year-old striker from Poland leads the team and is tied for ninth in La Liga in goals with eight. Last season, Lewandowski led La Liga with 23 goals, four more than his closest pursuer, Karim Benzema, and scored 33 goals across all competitions.

In addition, Barcelona have dominated the head-to-head series against Osasuna. In 44 meetings across all competitions, Barcelona lead 28-6 with 10 draws. Barcelona are on a six-game winning streak against Jagoba Arrasate's side and are unbeaten in the last eight meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos are playing some of their best soccer of the season. Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches (two wins, one draw) and have three wins, three draws and one loss in their last seven La Liga matches since the start of December. On Sunday, they rallied from a one-goal deficit to earn a draw against Sevilla.

In addition, Osasuna face a Barcelona defense that has been hemorrhaging goals at home. Barcelona have already conceded 16 goals in 11 home games this season, compared to just four goals in 19 home matches all of last season. In their last home game, Barcelona were shredded for five goals by Villareal in a 5-3 loss. See which team to pick here.

