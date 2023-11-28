The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Porto @ Barcelona

Current Records: Porto 3-0-1, Barcelona 3-0-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Barcelona will face off against Porto in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The odds may have favored Barcelona on November 7th, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Shakhtar Donetsk by a score of 1-0. The defeat was Barcelona's first in this tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Porto kept a clean sheet against Royal Antwerp on November 7th. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp. The last goal Porto scored came from Kepler Pepe in minute 90.

Barcelona's defeat dropped their record down to 3-0-1. As for Porto, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their tournament record up to 3-0-1.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Barcelona is a huge favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -203 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Barcelona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 04, 2023 - Barcelona 1 vs. Porto 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

