A Group H battle is on tap between Barcelona and Porto at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona is 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Porto is 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The latest Barcelona vs. Porto odds list Barcelona as the -224 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Porto the +596 underdog. A draw is priced at +358, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Every one of the games Barcelona has played in this tournament have seen them stroll in as the favorites, and they're 3-1 when favored so far. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the four games they've played so far would now be up $692.00. Porto has only played as the underdog once in this tournament, and they left disappointed after losing the game.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Porto

Barcelona vs. Porto date: November 28th

Barcelona vs. Porto time: 3 p.m. ET

What you need to know about Barcelona

Barcelona unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on November 7th. They fell just short of Shakhtar Donetsk by a score of 1-0. Barcelona didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

What you need to know about Porto

Meanwhile, Porto kept a clean sheet against Royal Antwerp on November 7th. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp. The last goal Porto scored came from Kepler Pepe in minute 90.

