The promise of the new UEFA Champions League format, now in its second season, was that high-caliber matches would be scattered around the schedule from the get-go. Wednesday's clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, then, will be a prime example of the theory in action as the title contenders face off on Matchday 2 of the league phase in a game that will serve as an early test of each side's credentials to win the whole thing.

In accordance with the occasion, the pre-match chatter has been one of mutual respect. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick described PSG as "the best team in the world," the French side just a few months removed from their historic treble and a trip to the Club World Cup final. PSG's Luis Enrique, meanwhile, reflected on his own connection to Barcelona – he will return to the club where he spent much of his playing and managerial career, saying he's "happy to be back," in a city he considers home. The PSG manager is fully aware of why many have circled this game on the league phase schedule, too.

"For us, it's exciting and thrilling to play against a team that plays with the same mentality," Enrique said. "They have a very high-level coach that I've known for a long time. Both the coach and the players are eager to play a good game. The two teams are similar, but the key will be to win the ball, in my opinion."

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barcelona -125; Draw +330; Paris Saint-Germain +270

Injuries plague both Barcelona, PSG

Wednesday's match may serve as a notable occasion but neither side will arrive at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at full strength, which really makes this fixture more of an early test of each team's mettle rather than a lasting indictment on their true potential. That is especially true for PSG, who are still without new Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele as well as Desire Doue and Marquinhos. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may not be available, either, making matters more challenging for the reigning European champions.

"No matter which players are there tomorrow, they will be part of a strong team, which is what we are." Enrique said. "We will prepare for the match in the same way, in the best possible way to try to win the match."

Flick, meanwhile, will be without Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Gavi, each of them important players in Barcelona's attack-minded approach to the game.

"It's part of our job: we have to know how to manage injuries," Flick said. "We're missing important players in midfield, but we have to have confidence in the young players."

A handful of Barcelona's stars will be available for selection including Ballon d'Or runner-up Lamine Yamal, as well as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. The player of focus on Wednesday, though, just might be Pedri. The midfielder's profile rose after retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes called Pedri his new favorite player following Barcelona's win at Newcastle United, with Enrique adding his own praise to the long list of compliments Pedri has earned.

"I know Pedri well," Enrique said. "He's a fantastic player. I love watching Barca, and especially a player like Pedri. He's like Harry Potter but I really hope he leaves his magic at home tomorrow. Although Barça isn't just Pedri; there are a lot of good players."

Projected lineups

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain: Lucas Chevalier, Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Lee Kang-in, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola