Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set to square off in a UEFA Champions League battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. This meeting will be a rematch of the UCL quarterfinals in the 2023-24 season, which PSG won on aggregate 6-4. Both teams enter Wednesday's match in first place in their respective leagues, with Barcelona outscoring opponents 21-5 and PSG outscoring their Ligue 1 competition 12-4. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. PSG odds list the hosts as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG listed as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Pick Champions League player props now at Underdog Fantasy. Use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2 to claim $100 in site credits with a $5 entry:

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. For a limited time, annual plans start at $30 for your first year, so sign up right here.

How to watch PSG vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. PSG date: Wednesday, Oct. 1

Barcelona vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets for PSG vs. Barcelona on Wednesday:

Barcelona vs. PSG picks, prediction

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-110)

to score or assist (-110) Barcelona money line (-140)

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-110)

The young forward was briefly sidelined with a groin injury this month, but the expert doesn't think that will slow him down. Yamal has scored or contributed as a helper in six straight matches across all competitions. He also has experience against PSG, tallying assists on two Raphinha goals when these teams last met in 2024.

You can place this bet at -110 odds at DraftKings. The latest DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. Sign up for DraftKings here:

Barcelona on the money line (-140)

"Barcelona will be without the services of Raphina, Joan Garcia, Gavi and Fermin Lopez," Eimer said. "PSG are missing Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Vitinha and Joao Neves. The massive amount of injuries is going to greatly affect how we bet on this game, and since PSG is missing more players, it has me leaning towards a Barcelona victory."

You can place this bet at -140 odds at BetMGM. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Get started at BetMGM here:

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups, and much more for only $30 for one year.