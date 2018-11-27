Barcelona vs. PSV: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca can win the group if all goes well on Wednesday
The fifth matchday of the Champions League continues on Wednesday with four more groups in action, and over in Group B, first-place Barcelona takes on last-place PSV in the Netherlands. Barca has some room for error entering this contest but will look to end a wineless streak, while PSV knows it must win this game to have any chance of getting through to the knockout stage or finishing third and entering the Europa League.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Barcelona vs. PSV
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Philips Stadion
- TV channel: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -215 / PSV +525 / Draw +450
Storylines
Barca: The club hasn't won any of its last three games, drawing two and losing one. It has conceded six goals combined in those matches, which were a draw to Inter Milan in the Champions League, a loss against Real Betis in La Liga and a draw at Ateltico Madrid on Saturday. To make matters worse, Barca will be without the services of Luis Suarez, who is out at least two weeks with a knee injury, and Rafinha, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. In this game, if Barca draws and Inter Milan fails to beat Tottenham, they advance and clinch the group.
PSV: The Dutch club is undefeated in the Eredivisie, but it has struggled in the Champions League. PSV is 0-1-3, and while it would have liked to make the round of 16, the goal probably has shifted to trying to finish in third and enter the Europa League. As a result, PSV will need to win this one to have any chance of accomplishing that, but even a win here could see them out of the running if Tottenham beats Inter.
Barcelona vs. PSV prediction
Barca crushed PSV back in September during the first matchday, and Lionel Messi got a hat trick in that one. Expect a closer scoreline but for Barca to pick up another three points.
Pick: Barca (-215)
