Barcelona vs. PSV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and Barca gets things going
The Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday, and the new schedule of the competition will debut. In years prior, there were eight matches to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, but now the tournament features two time slots, with games set for 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET. Barcelona, led by Lionel Messi, begins its campaign against PSV at Camp Nou, with the fantastic Mexican international Hirving Lozano continuing to stand out.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. PSV in the USA
When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Barcelona vs. PSV prediction
If this were in the Netherlands, it would be a different story. But at home and with what we've seen from Barca to start the season in La Liga, Ernesto Valverde's team will keep it going and open Champions League play with a convincing victory. Barcelona 4, PSV 1.
