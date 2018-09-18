Barcelona vs. PSV score, recap: Lionel Messi's hat trick gives Barca three points to open Champions League
It was close in the second half until Messi put it away
Barcelona's Champions League campaign started off with a bang on Tuesday as Lionel Messi netted a hat trick and the Catalan side pulled away with a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch side had its chances early on and kept the match close in the second half before Barca scored three times in the final 15 minutes.
The winning goal came off the left foot of Messi in the 31st minute, who put a free kick into the upper corner with tremendous class. Take a look:
Barca managed to control the game and play with patience, but that 1-0 lead left the visitors with a chance. That is until Ousmane Dembele showed what he can do. The young French star, who spent the majority of last season injured, continued his hot streak with a curling golazo with just over 15 minutes left:
After Dembele's goal, Messi scored his second off a beautiful pass from Ivan Rakitic, putting it into the far side on the ground:
Messi completed his hat trick in the closing minutes, being sent through and finishing with ease:
That's 103 goals in the competition for Messi in his career, a truly incredible number. Barca gets the best from its star and the team's off to a perfect start in its most important competition.
