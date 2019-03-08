Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
After knocking Real Madrid out of the race, Barca looks to keep marching towards the title
Barcelona's journey to what they hope is another La Liga title continues on Saturday with a home match against relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano. Barca is in first play with a record of 18-6-2 and 60 points, seven clear of Atletico Madrid. Rayo finds itself in 19th place with 23 points but just two points from safety. A point here for them could be golden as they look to stay up.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -588 / Rayo +1500 / Draw +540
Storylines
Barca: Will Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others play? Barca has midweek Champions League action against Lyon coming up, and with that round of 16 battle level at 0-0 after the first leg, don't be surprised if Ernesto Valverde doesn't play Messi or gives him less than 90 minutes. Barca should have enough even without their biggest stars to win this match.
Rayo: Rayo is a team that shows plenty of fight but has had trouble getting results. 24-year-old striker Raul de Tomas is one to watch. He's on loan from Real Madrid and has plenty of potential. He's got a good eye for goal and can cause Barca some trouble if he finds space.
Barca vs. Rayo prediction
Messi starts but plays limited minutes, still gets a goal and Barca wins.
Pick: Barca (-588)
