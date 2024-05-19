FC Barcelona will host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys for the last home game of the season. While the questions about the future of the coach of the club Xavi are increasing after the rumors that would see him leaving despite agreeing to stay a few weeks ago, the Balugrana will play their last home game of the season with nothing but second place to play for. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 19 | Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 19 | : 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -240; Draw +250; Rayo Vallecano +650

Team news

FC Barcelona: Among other absences, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Raphinha should all come back in, with Hector Fort, Sergi Roberto, Pedri and Ferran Torres expected to be the four players to drop out against Rayo.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Cancelo; Fermin, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Rayo Vallecano: Despite the suspension of Oscar Trejo, the visitors will see multiple players back in the starting lineup from injuries. Diego Mendez is out for the season with a ligament injury.

Potential Rayo Vallecano XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; U Lopez, Valentin; Palazon, A Garcia, De Frutos; Camello.

Prediction

Barcelona should win their last home game of the season and consolidate their second place in the league table behind Real Madrid. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Rayo Vallecano 0.