Barcelona vs. Real Betis: La Liga Matchday 2 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

Matchday 2 of La Liga begins on Friday, but one of the biggest games of the week arrives on Sunday as Barcelona and Real Betis meet at the Camp Nou after both lost their opening match. Barca fell 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Aritz Aduriz's late magical overhead kick, while Betis was stunned at home against Real Valladolid in the debut of Nabil Fekir.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Real Betis

Date: Sunday, Aug. 25



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Camp Nou



TV channel: beIN Sports



Odds: Barcelona -450 | Real Betis +1200 | Draw +500

Storylines

Barca: The injury bug has struck. Lionel Messi missed the first game and returned to training this week, Luis Suarez was injured in the opener and will this match, and Ousmane Dembele has also picked up an injury that will keep him out for over a month. Will this add to the urgency of getting a deal for Neymar done? If they slip up here, it could force their hand with all of the injury problems.

Betis: This is a team that has a ton of really good talent, but together they simple don't gel. On paper, they could push for the top four and are certainly more than capable of a top-six spot. Yet they go ahead and lay an egg in the opener. Without Giovani Lo Celso, as the Argentine is at Tottenham on loan, who will step up and be the creator?

Barcelona vs. Betis prediction

Messi returns, and he comes to the rescue by scoring twice in a comfortable victory.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Betis 0