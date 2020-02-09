Barcelona vs. Real Betis: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is hoping to keep pace with Real Madrid
Barcelona hopes to keep close to La Liga leader Real Madrid when the club goes to Real Betis on Sunday for Matchday 23. Barca is 14-4-4 and has won two out of three while Real Betis is 7-7-8 on the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barcelona vs. Real Betis
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: After a surprise exit in the Copa del Rey semifinals, this team looks to rebound and find its scoring touch. The time under new coach Quique Setien hasn't gone all that well, and there have been problems off the pitch as well. Can they get it together and put on a 90-minute display that shows their potential?
Real Betis: For a team that on paper has quality, they rarely put it together and are in the bottom half of the table. Now facing old coach Quique Setien, Betis will be at a disadvantage with the coach's familiarity. Expect a reserved Betis to have the crowd behind in its favor, but the performance likely won't be strong enough in the final third when it's all said and done.
Barcelona vs. Real Betis prediction
Lionel Messi scores twice and sets up another in a dominant display from Barca.
Pick: Barcelona 3, Real Betis 1
