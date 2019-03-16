Barcelona vs. Real Betis: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Lionel Messi and first-place Barcelona head to Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga play. Barca, fresh off a 5-1 win over Lyon in the Champions League, is looking to grow its league lead over Atletico Madrid. Barca has won four straight in La Liga and has a seven-point lead over Atletico. Real Betis, however, did hand Barca one of its two league losses in November.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match and how to watch.

Premier League: Barcelona vs. Real Betis

Date : Sunday, March 17



: Sunday, March 17 Time : 3:45 p.m. ET



: 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Benito Villamarin



: Benito Villamarin TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Barca -220 / Real Betis +510 / Draw +390

Storylines

Barcelona: Barcelona, which has also made it to the Copa del Rey final this year, is eyeing a three-trophy season. They'll have the chance to build their La Liga lead after Atleti slipped up with a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Real Betis: Real Betis entered the weekend in eighth place in La Liga with 39 points. The team won 1-0 against Celta Vigo last week, but Real Betis has not scored more than one goal in a game since beating Girona 3-2 on Jan. 20.

Barcelona vs. Real Betis prediction

Barcelona doesn't slip up on the road and heads home with a 3-1 win.