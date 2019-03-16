Barcelona vs. Real Betis: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Can Messi and company build their La Liga lead?
Lionel Messi and first-place Barcelona head to Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga play. Barca, fresh off a 5-1 win over Lyon in the Champions League, is looking to grow its league lead over Atletico Madrid. Barca has won four straight in La Liga and has a seven-point lead over Atletico. Real Betis, however, did hand Barca one of its two league losses in November.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match and how to watch.
Premier League: Barcelona vs. Real Betis
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Benito Villamarin
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: Barca -220 / Real Betis +510 / Draw +390
Storylines
Barcelona: Barcelona, which has also made it to the Copa del Rey final this year, is eyeing a three-trophy season. They'll have the chance to build their La Liga lead after Atleti slipped up with a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.
Real Betis: Real Betis entered the weekend in eighth place in La Liga with 39 points. The team won 1-0 against Celta Vigo last week, but Real Betis has not scored more than one goal in a game since beating Girona 3-2 on Jan. 20.
Barcelona vs. Real Betis prediction
Barcelona doesn't slip up on the road and heads home with a 3-1 win.
