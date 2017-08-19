Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca opens up La Liga play on Sunday at home

Barcelona's 2017-18 La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday when it hosts Real Betis. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barca to win - 1/5
Draw - 6/1
Betis to win - 11/1

Prediction

Barcelona rolls after a poor last couple weeks, with Lionel Messi coming to the rescue. Barcelona 3, Betis 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories