Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona's 2017-18 La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday when it hosts Real Betis.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Nou

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barca to win - 1/5

Draw - 6/1

Betis to win - 11/1

Prediction

Barcelona rolls after a poor last couple weeks, with Lionel Messi coming to the rescue. Barcelona 3, Betis 0.