Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca opens up La Liga play on Sunday at home
Barcelona's 2017-18 La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday when it hosts Real Betis.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Barca to win - 1/5
Draw - 6/1
Betis to win - 11/1
Prediction
Barcelona rolls after a poor last couple weeks, with Lionel Messi coming to the rescue. Barcelona 3, Betis 0.
