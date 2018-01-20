Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
The Catalan club is coming off a midweek loss in the Copa del Rey
Barcelona hits the road to Seville to take on Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Luis Suarez gets a brace and Barcelona builds momentum ahead of its Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash midweek. Barcelona 3, Real Betis 1.
