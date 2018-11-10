Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Prediction, La Liga pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona welcomes Real Betis to the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga action just days after both played in European competition. Barca drew at Inter Milan in the Champions League, while Betis drew AC Milan in Europa League play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Real Betis

Date : Sunday at 10:15 a.m.



: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Time : 10:15 a.m. ET



: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Nou Camp in Barcelona



: Nou Camp in Barcelona TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -575 / Betis +1225 / Draw +650

Storylines

Barcelona: The team is in first place and could get Lionel Messi back from injury. He fractured his arm three weeks ago.

Real Betis: The team is in 15th place in the league and really struggling to find consistent goal scoring. Can this be the game where they find some consistency after getting four goals in their last two games?

Barcelona vs. Real Betis prediction

Barca at home is usually dominant, and here they bottle up Betis' attack for another convincing game.

Pick: Barcelona (-575)