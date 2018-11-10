Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Prediction, La Liga pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

Barcelona welcomes Real Betis to the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga action just days after both played in European competition. Barca drew at Inter Milan in the Champions League, while Betis drew AC Milan in Europa League play. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Real Betis

  • Date: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. 
  • Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Location: Nou Camp in Barcelona
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Barcelona -575 / Betis +1225 / Draw +650

Storylines

Barcelona: The team is in first place and could get Lionel Messi back from injury. He fractured his arm three weeks ago. 

Real Betis: The team is in 15th place in the league and really struggling to find consistent goal scoring. Can this be the game where they find some consistency after getting four goals in their last two games?

Barcelona vs. Real Betis prediction

Barca at home is usually dominant, and here they bottle up Betis' attack for another convincing game. 

Pick: Barcelona (-575)

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories