Both teams will come in motivated on Saturday when Real Betis hosts Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga match. There are just four games left in the La Liga season, and the match at Benito Villamarin Stadium pits two of the league's top five teams, but both have been in middling form lately. Barcelona (19-9-6) is second in the table, and after Real Madrid cliched its 35th title last weekend, it is just trying to earn a spot in next season's Champions League. That is what motivates Real Betis as well, but it sits in fifth place and needs to make up three points on Atletico Madrid in the final weeks to break into the top four and earn a UCL spot.

Barcelona vs. Real Betis spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+105)

Barcelona vs. Real Betis over-under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Betis money line: Betis +210, Barcelona +117, Draw +270

Nabil Fekir has drawn more fouls (107) than any player in La Liga

Jordi Alba leads the league in progressive passes with 228

Why you should back Barcelona

La Blaugrana has scored 63 goals and conceded 34, while Betis is plus-18 in goal differential with 56 and 38. Barcelona leads La Liga in possession (64.9 percent) and has far more talent, and Betis has been struggling mightily to score goals lately. Memphis Depay (11 league goals) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (nine) both are capable up front, and Ferran Torres (four in 14 games) has come on strong after returning from injury. Ousmane Dembele is tied for the league lead with 11 assists in 18 games, and Jordi Alba has set up nine goals.

Barcelona will be motivated to close in on clinching a Champions League spot after a disappointing run in this year's edition. It also bowed out of the Europa League in the quarterfinals. The squad also will be eager for revenge after a 1-0 loss in the last meeting. La Blaugrana held the ball for 63 percent of the match but couldn't find a goal. It has been strong on the road, taking 31 points from 17 games, second-best in La Liga.

Why you should back Real Betis

The Green and Whites should be fired up to keep their chances alive for their first top-four finish since 2005. They won the Copa del Rey for the third time in team history last month with a triumph over Valencia on penalties, and the crowd will provide strong backing. Betis also should have confidence after its 1-0 victory at the Camp Nou, when it held Barca to three shots on target and Juanmi scored in the 79th minute. The 28-year-old leads the team with 14 goals and is one of five Betis players with at least five. Midfielder Nabill Fekir has six goals and seven assists.

Betis is third in the league in shots (467) behind Real Madrid and Barca, and has the same number of shots on target as Barcelona (165). Its 36.3 percent mark for attempts on net is second-best in La Liga. The squad has been struggling to score goals and win games, but it has lost just once in its past eight league matches (3-4-1). It has allowed just three goals over its past six in league play.

