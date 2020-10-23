The first El Clasico of the season arrives this Saturday with the teams appearing to be headed in different directions. Barcelona welcome to their rival to the Camp Nou following a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League group stage, while Real have suffered back-to-back defeats to Cadiz in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in UCL, putting the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barca +105; Draw +260; Real Madrid +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Barcelona: Sure, Barca blew out the Hungarian side, but let's not forget their last La Liga game which was a 1-0 loss to Getafe. Barca looked sluggish, lacked ideas against a good defensive side and ultimately did not threaten enough. They'll have to clean that up against a Real defense looking to rebound after that horror show on Wednesday.

Real Madrid: Los Blancos need a win after a horrific 180 minutes. They've started slow, the defense has been slow to react in key moments, and it's been uncharacteristic from the side. They've proven that the attack can get them back into games, but for a team whose defense excelled at the end of last season, it hasn't been good enough so far. Here's a chance against Lionel Messi and company to get back on track.

Prediction

Messi wins a late free kick, beats Thibaut Courtois and lifts Barca to a big, big win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1