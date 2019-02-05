Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: El Clasico prediction, Copa del Rey pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online

The second El Clasico of the season is set for Wednesday as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals. It will be the first of three Barca-Real matches over the next month, with the return leg and the second league match still to come. Barcelona is coming off a huge 6-1 second-leg win over Sevilla to advance to the semis, while Real dispatched Girona comfortably 7-3 on aggregate.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 6



Time : 3 p.m. ET



Location : Camp Nou



TV channel : beIN Sports



Odds: Barcelona -125 / Real Madrid +325 / Draw +275

Storylines

Real Madrid: Improvement is what's on this team's mind, showing something better than in the first match of the season. Back in October, Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 5-1 with Luis Suarez scoring a hat trick. This match is also on the road, and the team will have to be more clinical to have a chance. In that first matchup, Real outshot Barca 15-13 but only put four of their attempts on goal.

Barcelona: Will Lionel Messi play? The superstar attacker went to the sideline for treatment last weekend in the come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Valencia in which the Argentine scored two goals. Messi had the day off on Monday, and according to Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero, Messi practiced with the group on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he is still 100 percent.

Messi y Dembelé salen a entrenar con normalidad . Pasan la última y definitiva prueba . A las 8,15 la lista pic.twitter.com/06hlhMilsK — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) February 5, 2019

Obviously if Messi can't go, it's a huge boost for Real Madrid in what's their best chance at a trophy this season.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid prediction

Barca struggles to break down the Real defense in the early going, but a late set-piece goal gives the team the narrow lead entering the second leg.

Pick: Barcelona (-125)