La Liga could be virtually decided on Sunday when Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the last El Clasico of the season, but for both teams, things look quite different from where they did at the beginning of the week. Barcelona's quest for the treble is now over with them getting knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Inter, and Real Madrid's next manager could be on the way with Xabi Alonso announcing his departure from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

For a match that defines La Liga, this Clasico between both teams is a major inflection point, as each looks to save their respective seasons. Barcelona can put the Champions League behind them and still call the season a success by moving one step closer to a domestic double, but Real Madrid will also be putting everything that they have into this game to avoid their first season without any major silverware since the 2020-21 season when Atletico Madrid pipped them for the La Liga crown.

When Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid before the season began, the attack was expected to push them to glory this season, and while that hasn't happened, this Clasico could be their last stand for success under Ancelotti. With him being expected to depart for the Brazil job and Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by four points for the La Liga crown, this match is their last chance to see what they can do under Ancelotti.

It has been a season of trying to mix and match the XI to get the best out of Los Blancos, while also juggling injuries and so far it just hasn't clicked. It has been especially tough sledding while facing Barcelona, where Los Blancos have lost four consecutive matches. There's no better time than the present to turn that around but with Antonio Rudiger suspended for the remainder of the season, the defense is hanging on by a thread. If Mbappe and Vinicus Junior can beat Barcelona's high line, there's no reason why Real Madrid can't make this a race but there's a stark difference between this season's Real Madrid and the Inter Milan side that put seven goals past Barcelona over two legs.

If Flick can't refocus his youthful side after their UCL loss, that's where things could get interesting, but even losing this match doesn't change much for Barcelona. Win their remaining three matches of La Liga after and they'll win the league pulling off a domestic double. With the best player in La Liga this season in Raphinha, and the up-and-coming best player in the world in Lamine Yamal on their side, Barcelona's moving in the right direction but these mental challenges are critical to development.

Flick has been able to push the right buttons this season to push Barcelona to success, but when playing teenagers in key spots, how they respond to losses is how the manager truly knows what he has in the team. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona has needed to deal with injuries and rotation this season but their depth players have been able to secure points despite that. With Robert Lewandowski not at 100 percent health, Flick's men will need to dig deep yet again but the reward is quite high with La Liga and denying Ancelotti a poetic send off being on the line.

