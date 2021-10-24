The biggest match of the La Liga's season, El Clasico, takes place this Sunday.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Team records

Barcelona: 4-3-1, 15 points

Real Madrid: 5-2-1, 17 points

How to watch and odds for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, Oct. 24 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV and live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Barcelona +170; Draw +270; Real Madrid +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know about Barcelona

Ronald Koeman's time at Barcelona has been challenging. His side currently sit eighth in La Liga with 15 points and have a goal difference of +6. Their attack is averaging 1.8 goals scored per match, the second best total in La Liga but their defense is much more average, conceding one goal per match, leaving them in a four way tie for sixth stingiest defense this season. With Lionel Messi gone, it's Memphis Depay leading the attack with four goals. The creative duties are being spread around with Depay, Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong all tied for the team lead with two assists a piece.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

What to know about Real Madrid

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's second stint at the club sees the team sitting in third place with 17 points so far this season in La Liga, good enough for third place in the table. The team boasts a high flying attack scoring 2.8 goals per match, the best total in the league. But, defensively they concede 1.3 goals per match, a mark bettered by ten other teams in Spain. They rely heavily on Karim Benzema who leads the team in goals with nine and assists with seven. Benzema has either scored or assisted 16 of Real's 22 goals.

Barcelona and Real Madrid recent La Liga form

Barcelona: Barcelona are coming off of a 3-1 home victory over Valencia, winning despite falling behind to an early goal from the visitors. They are 2-2-1 in their last five domestic league matches.

October 17, 2021: Barcelona 3, Valencia 1

October 2, 2021: Atletico Madrid 2, Barcelona 0

September 26, 2021: Barcelona 3, Levante 0

September 23, 2021: Cadiz 0, Barcelona 0

September 20, 2021: Barcelona 1, Granada 1

Real Madrid: Last time out Real suffered a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Espanyol. The team is 3-1-1 over their last five La Liga matches.