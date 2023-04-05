One Copa del Rey finalist will be determined as the last El Clasico for the season takes place at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday. This cup semifinal second leg sees the home side with a 1-0 advantage after winning the first leg due to an Eder Militao own goal. Already with a healthy lead in La Liga, Xavi can put the team on course for a treble with a victory in the match after already winning the Spanish Super Cup over Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were able to show what they can do ripping off 29 shots in a 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid last weekend, but facing Barcelona is a different type of match as Carlo Ancelotti knows. Barca have only allowed nine goals in league play. That's not to say that Real Madrid's attack can't break down Barcelona's defense but when they have only scored five goals across four matches while conceding seven, the attack will need to pick up the slack here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Barcelona +130; Draw +230; Real Madrid +195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Last meeting

Real Madrid dominated the chances, but Barca got the win in the first leg. Twenty3

While the numbers for the first leg between Barcelona and Real Madrid may have suggested a comprehensive victory for Los Blancos, it was a testament to how good Barcelona's defense has become. Not allowing a single shot on target despite being dominated in possession shows that the backline was in control for the entire match. Allowing Real to shoot from areas that benefited Barcelona rather than the other way around, it was a way that Xavi shows his tactical flexibility by ensuring that Barcelona won without needing to dominate possession.

Moving into the home leg of things with a lead, Barcelona will be able to choose how they want to attack the match as the defense is good enough to stop Real Madrid. If an early goal is scored by Barcelona, the tie could essentially be over while Real Madrid will need to come out of the gates strong to avoid another defeat at the hands of their rivals.

Storylines

Barcelona: Xavi's biggest concern will be in regard to the fitness of Frenkie de Jong. Picking up a knock during the international break with the Netherlands, de Jong could miss the match while Pedri is also still sidelined. Without Ousmane Dembele too, injuries are mounting for Barcelona. This hasn't stopped them from defeating Real Madrid in the past but if de Jong can't go, it will change the dynamics of Barcelona's ball movement since he is their most progressive dribbler.

Real Madrid: With a clean bill of health, Real Madrid have to do everything they can to score an early goal. Coming off of a match where they scored six goals including a hat trick from Karim Benzema, the team can score but it takes a different level of focus to get things done at the Camp Nou.

Player to watch

Barcelona: Jules Kounde. Defensive intervention is the name of the game especially if de Jong can't go and the team have to bunker during the match. Critical to stepping together, Kounde's arrival at Barcelona has helped improve the defense tremendously. His speed and ability to interchange with Ronald Arajuo makes the defensive job much easier for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in net.

Real Madrid: Benzema. The Real Madrid attack starts and ends with Benzema. While health has been an issue for him this season, Benzema has 14 goals and three assists in league play. Even if he's not scoring, the way that he controls space during a match allows his teammates to have more room to operate. If given a moment to shoot, Benzema can score on anyone.

Score prediction

In another low-scoring affair, it will be another win for Barcelona as they will ride one goal to a shutout victory. Able to use Real Madrid's desperation against them, Barcelona will get yet another victory in an El Clasico to advance to the final. PICK: Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 0