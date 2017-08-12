Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup on TV, stream online

El Clasico is back again. Just two weeks after playing in Miami in a friendly, Real Madrid and Barcelona meet on Sunday in the first leg of the Spanish Super cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Nou

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barcelona to win - 19/20

Draw - 14/5

Real Madrid to win - 12/5

Prediction

All square after the first leg, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both finding the net. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.