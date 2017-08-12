Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup on TV, stream online
Ronaldo and Messi square off in the opening leg of the Spanish Super Cup
El Clasico is back again. Just two weeks after playing in Miami in a friendly, Real Madrid and Barcelona meet on Sunday in the first leg of the Spanish Super cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Barcelona to win - 19/20
Draw - 14/5
Real Madrid to win - 12/5
Prediction
All square after the first leg, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both finding the net. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
WATCH: Rooney scores on Everton return
What a moment for the English legend
-
Chelsea vs. Burnley preview
The Blues open up their title defense at home on Saturday
-
WATCH: Lacazette's debut goal
The star striker has found his form quickly
-
Arsenal's epic comeback
This was something else and something special between Arsenal and Leicester City
-
Arsenal vs. Leicester preview
The Gunners and Foxes open up the league on Friday
-
USA WC bid now has competition
The U.S. no longer stands unopposed for the World Cup bid
Add a Comment