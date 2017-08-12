Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup on TV, stream online

Ronaldo and Messi square off in the opening leg of the Spanish Super Cup

El Clasico is back again. Just two weeks after playing in Miami in a friendly, Real Madrid and Barcelona meet on Sunday in the first leg of the Spanish Super cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barcelona to win - 19/20
Draw - 14/5
Real Madrid to win - 12/5

Prediction

All square after the first leg, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both finding the net. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2. 

