Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Clasico on TV, stream online
The two rivals play their second ever Clasico outside of Spain
The second ever Clasico outside of Spain arrives on Saturday night when Barcelona and Real Madrid square off in Miami in the International Champions Cup. Lionel Messi and Neymar will be there, but will Cristiano Ronaldo return to his team from his trip to Asia in time to feature? (Probably not.)
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know about the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Real to win - 13/8
Draw - 14/5
Barca to win - 7/5
Prediction
Neymar scores again, Barca beats Real with a big second half. Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 1.
