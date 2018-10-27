Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Clasico online

The first El Clasico of the season arrives on Sunday when Barcelona welcomes bitter rival Real Madrid to the Camp Nou. Barca will be without the injured Lionel Messi, while it will be the first Clasico in over a decade to not feature Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star's summer move to Juventus.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in the USA

When: Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)*

Follow: CBS Sports App



* fuboTV is also offering a 4K feed of the match, which required a compatible streaming device and television.

Prediction

Without Messi, Barcelona likely won't be as sharp. But Real Madrid has been awful all season long. In the past, form never really mattered in this content, and it's always full of surprises. But it just doesn't feel like this Real Madrid team is capable of actually going to Barca and winning. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1.