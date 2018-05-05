Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch El Clasico on TV, stream online
The two meet on Sunday with massive bragging rights on the line
Sunday is El Clasico day. The next chapter of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will be written when the two meet at Camp Nou with bragging rights at stake.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Bragging rights. Barcelona has wrapped up the league while Real is in third. It's a massive rivalry that the teams always dream to win, so expect another thrilling match between these two.
Prediction
Real Madrid, with the Champions League final coming up, doesn't hold back and goes for the win, but late errors at the back leave them level.
Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
