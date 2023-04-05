Barcelona have the upper hand and are playing at home, but Real Madrid certainly won't let up when the rivals meet Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. It's the fifth edition of El Clasico this season, and Barcelona won three of the first four. That includes a 1-0 triumph in the first leg at the Bernabeu on March 2. An aggregate win Wednesday would see Barcelona play for a 32nd Copa del Rey title. The Blaugrana have reached the final in seven of the past nine seasons. Real Madrid have won 19 Copa del Rey titles but haven't played for the title since 2014. Barcelona lead La Liga by 12 points over second-place Real Madrid, the defending champion after winning their 35th title last season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+127)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs Real Madrid money line: Barcelona +135, Real Madrid +185, Draw +230

BAR: Barca have outscored their past nine home opponents 15-4.

RM: Los Blancos have a 28-12 goal advantage over 12 cup matches.

Why you should back Barcelona



The Blaugrana have been nearly impossible to beat at home and have won three straight meetings, by a combined score of 6-2. Their only loss at Camp Nou since last August was a 3-0 Champions League group-stage loss to Bayern Munich in October. They are 11-2-0 with a 27-2 goal advantage in league matches at home this season. Barca's defense has been a big part of their success, as they have yielded just nine goals in 27 league matches. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has 20 clean sheets, nine more than any other La Liga goalkeeper.

The addition of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha during a massive summer spending spree transformed the club. Lewandowski has 27 goals in 34 matches in all competitions, and he scored twice in a 4-0 victory against Elche on Sunday to give him the La Liga lead with 17. Raphinha has nine goals and eight assists in all competitions, and Ansu Fati (seven goals) and Ferran Torres (six) also are dangerous weapons up front.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Karim Benzema comes in on fire after scoring a hat trick Sunday in a 6-0 thrashing of Valladolid. He missed some time with an injury around the World Cup but has 21 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior can score or set Benzema up, as he has 16 goals and 11 assists in 40 games. The respected Real Madrid midfield also remains intact, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to hold the ball but keep it moving. Los Blancos held 65% possession in the first leg, allowing just four total shots and losing on an own-goal.

Rodrygo has 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions, and Federico Valverde has scored nine times, so Real have the firepower to unlock the stingy Barcelona back line. Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo all scored in Real Madrid's last victory against Barca, a 3-1 home triumph in October.

