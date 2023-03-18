It could be do or die for reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid when they visit Camp Nou for the latest edition of El Clasico against Barcelona. Los Blancos (17-5-3) are nine points behind Barcelona (21-2-2) in the La Liga table entering the weekend. Anything short of a victory could dash their hopes of defending their 2021-22 title, the 35th in club history. Barcelona are in a strong position to claim a 27th title this year after finishing 13 points back last season. This is the fourth meeting between the teams since October, with the first leg of El Clasico in La Liga play ending in a 3-1 Real Madrid victory at the Bernabeu last fall. Barcelona have won two domestic cup meetings by a combined 4-1 score since then.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, with Real Madrid the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make your Barcelona vs. Real Madrid picks, make sure you see the La Liga predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 68-48-2 (+21.15) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023, bringing a profit of just over $2,100 for $100 bettors. He also is on a stunning run on his English competition picks, going 34-12-2 (+22.74) on his Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup predictions. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+110)

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid money line: Barcelona +115, Real Madrid +225, Draw +245

BAR: Barca have eight clean sheets in their past 10 La Liga matches

RMA: Los Blancos have outscored their past eight league opponents 14-3

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid picks: See picks here



Why you should back Barcelona



The Blaugrana will be much more rested, and they have been in much better form overall. They last played in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao last Sunday, while Real had a Champions League battle with Liverpool on Wednesday. Barcelona are 9-0-1 in their past 10 league matches, with a surprising road loss to Almeria. Real Madrid are 5-3-2 over the same span in league play. The hosts have conceded just eight goals all season, and just one has come in their 12 matches at Camp Nou.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski leads a Barcelona attack that has produced 47 goals, three fewer than league leader Real Madrid. He scored one of the goals in the 3-1 victory in January's Supercopa final and has 25 goals in 32 matches in all competitions. He leads La Liga with 15. The Blaugrana have won three of the past four meetings in all competitions. They haven't lost a league match at Camp Nou, while all three of Real Madrid's losses this season have come away from home.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won five of the past six El Clasico's in La Liga, including the past two at Camp Nou by a combined 5-2 score. Real Madrid lead the league with 50 goals, and they come in confident after beating Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Karim Benzema had the lone goal in that game, and he has scored 11 goals in 15 league matches while dealing with injuries. He is healthy, and he and Vinicius Junior (eight goals) should test Barca's back line.

The most recent meeting was a 1-0 loss in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Real Madrid lost on an own goal and controlled most of the match, holding the ball for 65% of it and outshooting Barcelona 13-4. The back line has yielded 10 goals in 13 road matches, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is third in the league in save percentage (71.5). Los Blancos will have a real sense of urgency, knowing this is their best chance to put a dent in Barcelona's big lead in the title race.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks

Eimer has broken down the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match from every possible angle and locked in his two best bets. You can only see his El Clasico picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Barcelona vs. Real Madrid have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,100 on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.