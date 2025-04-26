The biggest rivals in Spain will meet when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the 2025 Copa del Rey final match on Saturday. The Blaugrana and Los Blancos are having strong seasons and sit first and second in the La Liga standings, separated by just four points. Barcelona have the upper hand in the head-to-head series, however, winning the last three El Clasico meetings.

Kickoff from Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain is set for 4 p.m. ET. The hosts are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Barcelona vs. Real Madrid odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, while Real Madrid are +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Barcelona are -140 favorites to lift the trophy.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday:

Barcelona over 1.5 TT (-125)

The Blaugrana will be without league-leading goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski on Saturday, but the expert doesn't think that will dent their scoring abilities. Barcelona have a wealth of talent on offense and have scored at least one goal in every match across all competition since Dec. 15.

Real Madrid over 1.5 TT (+115)

Los Blancos have scored two or more goals in four of the last six El Clasico meetings. They will also get a boost on offense with Kylian Mbappe expected to return from an ankle injury on Saturday. The French forward has scored 22 goals in 29 La Liga matches and found the back of the net against Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final on Jan. 12. This prop is priced at +114 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (-130)

"Each of the last nine head-to-head matches between these two have seen over 2.5 goals hit, while BTTS has hit in five of the last six," Eimer told SportsLine. "When they saw each other in the Supercopa de Espana back in January, we saw seven massive goals in a 5-2 win for Barcelona." Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals is priced at -145 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

