Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score, highlights, live updates: How to watch El Clasico on TV, stream online
Los Blancos and Barca face off on Saturday night, we'll keep you updated from Miami
Barcelona and Lionel Messi hit the pitch in Miami on Saturday night to battle a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.
How to watch
When: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid preview
The two rivals play their second ever Clasico outside of Spain
Ronaldo to skip El Clasico
He's not going to make it in time and fans will surely be upset
Neymar storms out of Barca training
Ney was heated to say the least and speculation about a move to PSG remains rampant
