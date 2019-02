There will be two Clasicos this week between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the first is on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey. It's the second leg of the semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Real has the slight edge thanks to Karim Benzema's goal in the first leg, and after Lionel Messi came on as a sub at home, he's expected to start this one with Ernesto Valverde's team aiming to once again trounce their rivals and make it to the final. The winner moves on, and a 0-0 draw would see Real Madrid go through on away goals. A 1-1 draw would force extra time, and a draw of two goals or more would see Barca advance on away goals.

