Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score: Live updates, El Clasico highlights, stats, full coverage of Copa del Rey semis

The Copa del Rey semifinals begin on Wednesday with a massive, world-renowned showdown. Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in El Clasico for the first leg at the Camp Nou. It's the second overall meeting of the season, with Barca having won the first game in La Liga 5-1. This semifinal first leg is the first of three meetings between the teams over the next month. Still to be played is the second leg of the cup and their second La Liga meeting.

All eyes are on whether Lionel Messi will play after picking up a leg injury against Valencia last weekend. He trained on Tuesday and was named to the squad for the game.

The second leg will be played on Feb. 27 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Barcelona is the reigning champion of the tournament.

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET

