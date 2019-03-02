Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score: Live updates from El Clasico, highlights, stats, full coverage
The two rivals meet on Saturday after battling on Wednesday
La Liga action this weekend is highlighted by another Clasico. Just days after Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey semifinals, they'll try to do it again on Saturday in league play. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET, and a win for Barca likely knocks Real Madrid out of the title race, while a Real Madrid win could make things interesting with two and a half months left in the season.
This will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two, with Barca winning two and drawing one. In the two wins, Barcelona scored eight total goals against Los Blancos, who are hoping to get the three points here and build some momentum.
The match will air on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
