Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score, takeaways: Los Blancos earn El Clasico draw in first leg of Copa semifinals

Real Madrid went to Barcelona and got a 1-1 draw Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. It was an early goal from Lucas Vazquez that gave Los Blancos the all-important away goal, as Malcolm equalized for Barca in the second half. Lionel Messi started this one on the bench but entered in the second half, causing a bit of trouble but Los Blancos' defense managed to hold on in a back-and-forth battle. Here's what to know:

Great result for Real Madrid

Real will take this any day, especially with how inconsistent Los Blancos have been. They would have liked to get the win considering they didn't have to worry about Messi for the first hour, but it sets the team up well nicely for the second leg at the end of the month. Both teams had 11 shots, while three of Barca's went on frame to Real's two. But Real Madrid did enough, especially defensively. The defenders, led by Raphael Varane, managed to time their tackles well and force Barca to take shots from outside the box. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas came up with a huge save on Luis Suarez in the first half, and Real returns home with confidence.

Here's Real's goal from Lucas off a pass from Karim Benzema just six minutes in:

And here's Malcolm's equalizer, which Sergio Ramos thought was headed out of bounds 57 minutes in:

Issues at right back for Barcelona

This match was there for the taking for Real, and part of that was because of how poor Barca was at right back. Recent performances saw Nelson Semedo get the start, and though he's been good as of late, he was caught too far up the field in this one, allowing Vinicius Junior what felt like miles of room down the left. Luckily for Barca, Vinicius' shooting and passing was off more than it was on. But that space given down the left, it won't be there in the second leg once Ernesto Valverde views the footage of the match.

All to play for in second leg

This one is far from decided. You've still got to have Barca as the favorite assuming Messi starts the second leg, but this is a fine position for Real to be in if you consider that the team's first trip to the Camp Nou this season ended in a 5-1 loss. We'll see how big the away goal plays in the tie, but now the club just has to take care of business at home to be through to the cup final. They'll meet again on Feb. 27 (streaming on fuboTV).

Relive the match

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.