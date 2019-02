Not long to go now until Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's the first of two Clasicos this week, with the clubs meeting again on Saturday in La Liga action as Los Blancos look to get back into the title race. But first, one team will move on to face either Valencia or Real Betis in the final. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on fuboTV (Try for free).

You can find our match preview here and here are five things to know about this game.

Here are the starting lineups:

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Analysis: Once again Philippe Coutinho doesn't make the starting XI as the Brazilian has found it difficult to consistently start. It's Dembele who begins the game down the left flank where he'll look to get behind the right back who will push forward. Sergi Roberto gets the start over Arthur as Ernesto Valverde looks to be a bit more defensive in the middle.

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Sergio Reguilon, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez.

Analysis: Gareth Bale is on the bench once again. Lucas gets the start on the right flank to repeat the front three from the first leg. A bit of a surprise, Marcelo starts the game on the bench with Reguilon getting the nod.