The Copa del Rey final is always quite an event but even more so when it's El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the third meeting between these teams this season, the stakes couldn't be higher with Barcelona chasing a potential treble and Real Madrid having a chance to save their season and push toward a domestic double.

Los Blancos may be trailing Barcelona by four points in league play, but a victory in a cup final could be enough to shift momentum in their favor. To do that, Real Madrid will need to overcome a star-studded Barcelona attack that, even without Robert Lewandowski, has Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Madrid's defense hasn't been one of their strong suits this season, so Carlo Ancelotti will need to pull out a managerial masterclass.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

Can Lamine Yamal be one of soccer's best ever: Barcelona's teenager is already putting up eye-popping numbers James Benge

How to watch El Clasico, odds

Date : Saturday, April 26 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 26 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio de La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona +105; Draw +280; Real Madrid +200

Last meeting

This is actually their second cup final of the season after meeting in the Spanish Super Cup final in January. It was a dominant Barcelona victory with Flick's team going up 4-1 at halftime en route to a 5-2 victory. Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha all got involved in that match, showing just how dangerous Barcelona's attack can be. Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe did score for Real Madrid but it wouldn't be enough picking up a heavy loss.

Potential refereeing controversy?

While Real Madrid did specify that they won't threaten to not play in the Copa del Rey final, the Spanish football federation rejected their request for new officials in the match. During a press conference in preparation for the final, referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes spoke about the threats and abuse that he has received, including from Real Madrid's own TV network, "Real Madrid TV".

Real Madrid claimed that those comments mean that Gonzolez Fuertes can't make unbiased decisions but with RFEF rejecting Real Madrid's request, they'll have to go through the match with the assigned crew.

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Francisco Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Lucas Vazquez, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe

Player to watch

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid: It was tough deciding between Vini Jr and Mbappe here, but the Brazilian has the slight edge because of how Barcelona will defend Mbappe. Barcelona's high line will be able to catch Mbappe offside, but Vini Jr will have a strong chance to make things happen on the dribble, facing their banged-up defense. The Brazilian will be set for a large role in making things happen on the wing, receiving the ball often and getting to run at defenders. If he isn't able to step up here, then Real Madrid's season could be coming to a halt.

Storyline to watch

The treble watch is on: With Inter knocked out of the Coppa Italia, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the two teams in Europe remaining with a chance at winning their league, domestic cup, and Champions League. Without Lewandowski, other members of the attack will need to step up to fill the void of his goals. That will be possible because Barcelona has a Ballon d'Or contender in Raphinha, and the best young player in the world in Lamine Yamal on their side, but they'll still need to live up to the pressure of the match. At this stage, Barcelona are expected to defeat Real Madrid and that will be no easy feat as form goes out the window in rivalry matches, especially when silverware is on the line.

Prediction

This won't go the way of the Spanish Super Cup final but it's still going to be all Barcelona. Their attack creates too much for Real Madrid to cope with and Raphinha will step up to push Barcelona to victory while Pedri sets the tempo behind him. With that lined up to create nightmares for Madrid's defense, it will lead to a closer-than-expected, but still comprehensive, Barcelona victory. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1

Latest news

- What positions do Barcelona and Real Madrid have the advantage on in the final?

- Can Lamine Yamal be one of the best soccer players ever?

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.