On Sunday, Barcelona will host Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou for what's expected to be one of the most exciting moments of the season. On top of that, Sunday's game will feature the return of Jose Mourinho to the stadium where he fought some of his incredible battles against Barcelona from 2010 to 2013, when he coached Real Madrid for the first time. The reception is expected to be heated, especially considering what happened in the recent weeks.

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. will miss El Clasico against FC Barcelona after being suspended for four games for the red card he received in Real Madrid's home game against Villarreal at the Bernabeu last week. Despite the appeal, Vinicius Jr. won't be part of the game and will be back playing for the Blancos after the international break in the domestic league.

Let's take a closer look at both squads and compare their strengths to determine which team has the edge:

Goalkeepers

Let's start with the goalkeepers, and here Thibaut Courtois is probably still one of the best in his role and can directly make an impact on the result of a match. Joan Garcia, on the other hand, still has some room for improvement, and he's at a different stage of his career, with plenty of potential to evolve more. Although Courtois is nine years older than Garcia, making a direct comparison is somewhat unfair given their different stages of development; the Real Madrid goalkeeper still has the edge right now in terms of experience, consistency, and overall quality. At least when he's fit.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczęsny, Dominik Livakovic.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez.

Edge: Real Madrid

Defense

Things get more complicated when it comes to the defensive lines. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have strong lineups in these roles, but they also concede a lot of goals. The new Real Madrid signings such as Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella or Ibrahima Konate are yet to show their full potential, while the Barcelona young defenders like Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia or Xavi Espart are showing to be in a better form.

Barcelona: Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia.

Real Madrid: Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Alvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Denzel Dumfries.

Edge: Barcelona

Midfield

Both sides have some incredibly talented players, as usual. Barcelona signed Rodri in the summer, after the Spanish captain refused to join Real Madrid before signing for the Blaugrana. Apart from that, the players in the roster led by Jose Mourinho are just as incredible: Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva, who signed as a free agent in the summer. Despite the qualities of the Barcelona midfielders, Real Madrid look much stronger in this sector.

Barcelona: Brian Farinas, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal.

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago Pitarch, Jorge Cestero.

Edge: Real Madrid

Forwards

The most challenging one. It's almost impossible to decided between Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and more. But there is a big difference ahead of Sunday's game: the absence of Vinicius Jr., who will miss El Clasico after receiving a four-game ban. Even if he didn't have his best start to the season so far, there is a difference without him. This is why I'm going for Barcelona this time.

Barcelona: Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, Roony Bardghji, Jesse Bisiwu, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Cristian Espi, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

Edge: Barcelona

Coach

This is arguably one of the most difficult calls to make as both managers are considered among the best around the world. While Jose Mourinho shaped the last two decades of the game, Hansi Flick is now doing it as well. With two LaLiga titles won in his first two years at Barcelona, Flick now needs to win outside the country as he did at Bayern Munich before. Mourinho was called back by Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez to re-establish Real Madrid supremacy in Spain, but it won't be easy at all against Flick and Barcelona.

Barcelona: Hansi Flick

Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho

Edge: Barcelona