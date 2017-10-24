Barcelona vs. Real Murcia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
Barca's young boys go for a tie-ending result in the first leg
Barcelona hits the road to take on Real Murcia on Tuesday as the big boys begin their participation in the Copa del Rey with tons of momentum. Lionel Messi and company have started off the season undefeated and are in first place in La Liga and first in their Champions League group.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca will likely rest its big players, but it will still likely get the win. Barcelona 3, Real Murcia 0.
