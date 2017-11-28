Barcelona vs. Real Murcia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online

Barcelona has a 3-0 lead after the first leg

Barcelona returns to the Camp Nou for its Copa del Rey second-leg clash against Real Murcia in the round of 32 after winning the first leg 3-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona rests its big boys but has absolutely no trouble advancing. Barcelona 4, Real Murcia 0.

