Barcelona vs. Real Murcia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online
Barcelona has a 3-0 lead after the first leg
Barcelona returns to the Camp Nou for its Copa del Rey second-leg clash against Real Murcia in the round of 32 after winning the first leg 3-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona rests its big boys but has absolutely no trouble advancing. Barcelona 4, Real Murcia 0.
