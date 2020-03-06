Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, news
Barca is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico last week
Barcelona looks to turn the page after losing El Clasico against Real Madrid when the club hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga action. Barca is 17-4-5 and enters the game in second place, trailing Real by just a point. Real Sociedad, fresh off of making the Copa del Rey final, is in sixth place with a 13-4-8 record and winners of three straight.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, March 7 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain
TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Barcelona -286; Draw +450; Real Sociedad +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Barcelona: Time to bounce back now for Quique Setien's club. Their winning streak in the league is over after that defeat to Real Madrid but they are still in the race despite a tricky remaining schedule. Against Real Sociedad, they must be careful with the creativity and speed of the visitors. They'll look to keep the ball as much as possibly and be methodical in attack in what should be a victory.
Real Sociedad: Six straight wins in all competitions and into the Copa del Rey final where they will play rival Athletic Bilbao, Sociedad is in a great spot. This team plays arguably the most attractive style in Spain and has a ton of talent that can produce magical moments. The guy to watch is Martin Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder is just 21 but continues to impress with his vision in the final third. If they get a point from this, he'll be a big reason why.
Prediction
Barcelona is rested and hungry and makes the visitors pay with a convincing defensive performance. Pick: Barca 2, Real Sociedad 0.
