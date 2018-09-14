Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Messi and company visit a place they have struggled more often than not
Barcelona hits the road on La Liga Matchday 4 when it goes to Anoeta to play Real Sociedad. Lionel Messi and company are in first place in the league, level on points with Real Madrid, while Real Sociedad is 1-1-1 to start the season and currently sits eighth.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Sociedad has started the season off pretty well and they always play with confidence at home. But this Barcelona team is just so much better and really playing well, scoring a league-high 12 goals in their first three matches. Expect it to be close, but Barca wins. Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Fulham preview
The Cityzens are the favorites entering this home match
-
Liverpool vs. Spurs preview
It's an early season clash between two top-four contenders
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
Here are the top 25 teams in the world after the recent international matches
-
PSG shows off new Jordan uniform
It's a big day for the French club, which will feature the Jumpman logo on its new third u...
-
Adams powers USMNT past Mexico
The second half featured a scuffle and game-winner by an unlikely player for the USMNT
-
Argentina vs. Colombia preview
The South American World Cup participants battle in the states