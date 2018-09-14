Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Barcelona hits the road on La Liga Matchday 4 when it goes to Anoeta to play Real Sociedad. Lionel Messi and company are in first place in the league, level on points with Real Madrid, while Real Sociedad is 1-1-1 to start the season and currently sits eighth.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Sociedad has started the season off pretty well and they always play with confidence at home. But this Barcelona team is just so much better and really playing well, scoring a league-high 12 goals in their first three matches. Expect it to be close, but Barca wins. Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.