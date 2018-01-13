Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

The league leaders visit a stadium that has given them trouble over the years

Barcelona travels to Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga as Ernesto Valverde's team looks to continue its domestic dominance. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi scores twice early, and Barca keeps its march towards the title going strong. Barca 3, Real Sociedad 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories