Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
The league leaders visit a stadium that has given them trouble over the years
Barcelona travels to Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga as Ernesto Valverde's team looks to continue its domestic dominance.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Lionel Messi scores twice early, and Barca keeps its march towards the title going strong. Barca 3, Real Sociedad 1.
