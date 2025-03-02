After both playing in the Copa Del Rey and having European soccer to worry about midweek, it will be interesting to see how much rotation there is, but for Hansi Flick's Barcelona, there's quite an opportunity to take against Real Sociedad on Sunday. After Real Madrid lost on Saturday, Barcelona can go one point clear atop La Liga with a victory. Facing Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 on Paramount+ on Wednesday, there is a balance that can be taken with rotating while also taking both games seriously.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, March 2 | Time : 10:15 a.m.

: Sunday, March 2 | : 10:15 a.m. Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -400; Draw +525; Real Sociedad +900

Storylines

Barcelona: Entering the match as heavy favorites and for good reason as they're unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions, Barcelona will have to make sure they don't overlook this match. Sociedad are tricky and can catch bigger sides out if given the chance but with Becelona's attack, there's no reason that they shouldn't win this match at home with ease.

Barcelona predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Alex Balde, Marc Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Gavi, Lamine Yamal Robert Lewandowski

Real Sociedad: In a weird spot in league play, while Sociedad can go one point short of a European place, their best bet is focusing on the Europa League where they'll host a vulnerable Manchester United on Thursday. Their form has been middling trying to balance European play with league play but as a team that can win the Europa League, it makes sense to put their eggs in that basket.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Alex Remiro, Javi Lopez, Igor Zubeldia, Artiz Elustondo, Jon Aramburu, Martin Zubimendi, Sergio Gomez, Luka Sucic, Pablo Marin,Ander Barrenetxea, Orri Oskarsson

Prediction

With Sociedad's focus elsewhere, Barcelona will have no issue getting out to a strong lead in the match and holding it to go back atop La Liga before a critical week of soccer. Pick: Barcelona 3, Real Sociedad 1