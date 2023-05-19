Spanish La Liga champion Barcelona battles Real Sociedad in a top-four matchup on Saturday. Barcelona (27-3-4), which have allowed just 13 goals on the season, have already beaten Real Sociedad twice this year, including a 1-0 triumph in Spanish Copa del Rey action in January. Real Sociedad (18-8-8), fourth in the table with a five-point cushion over Villarreal, will try to clinch a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2013. Barcelona leads the all-time series 21-5-5.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) in its latest Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad odds, with Real Sociedad the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad:

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-125), Real Sociedad +0.5 (-105)

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad money line: Barcelona -118, Draw +260, Real Sociedad +320

BAR: Barca have a goal differential of plus-51, best in La Liga action

SOC: Real Sociedad have scored 45 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona are led by forward Robert Lewandowski, who leads all of La Liga with 21 goals and has six assists in 30 appearances. He is coming off a two-goal performance in a 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday. In that match, he took six shots, including three on target. Over his past five appearances, he has four goals on 22 shots, including nine on target.

Also powering the Barcelona attack is Raphinha. The 26-year-old forward from Brazil has registered seven goals and seven assists in 32 appearances, including 22 starts. He has attempted 70 shots, including 20 on target. Over the past five matches, he has one goal and three assists. He had an assist in the win over Espanyol, and scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Real Betis on April 29.

Why you should back Real Sociedad

Alexander Sorloth continues to be Real Sociedad's top scoring threat. He leads the side with 10 goals and one assist in 30 appearances. His last goal came in a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on April 22. Over the past five matches, including four starts, Sorloth has taken seven shots, including one on target.

Midfielder Takefusa Kubo of Japan has been red hot of late. In his last three matches, he has registered two goals and an assist in a pair of wins and a draw. In Saturday's 2-2 draw with Girona, Kubo had an assist and took four shots. He scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on May 2, and in a 2-0 victory at Osasuna on April 28. In 31 appearances, including 26 starts, Kubo has eight goals and four assists.

How to make Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona picks

