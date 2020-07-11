Watch Now: Takeaways From Champions League Draw ( 4:36 )

With three games left in La Liga, Barcelona likely needs to win out to have any shot at winning the title. The club's next chance at three points comes on Saturday at Real Valladolid. Barca is in second place in the table with a 23-7-5 record but trail Real Madrid by four points. A win here gets the club within a point before Real's match against Granada on Monday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 11

: Saturday, July 11 Time : 1:30 p.m. ET

: 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain

: Estadio Jose Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -333; Draw +425; Real Valladolid +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: It's a must-win match for Barca. They can't drop anymore points or the title race is over. The good news is the attack appears to be improving with Antone Griezmann even getting in on the fun. Valladolid will likely sit in deep, but that should give Barca a lot of chances to try and break the lines and create opportunities. Barca will dominate the ball but will need to be creative to beat one of the league's best defenses.

Real Valladolid: Valladolid is seven points clear of relegation and safe. Now it is all about building momentum for next season. The club has scored less goals than four teams below them but have done well defensively with 39 goals conceded. Only six teams have conceded less goals, and the typical gritty performance will be needed here to get a result.

Prediction

Barca picks them apart and rolls to the victory. Pick: Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0