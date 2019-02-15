Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Fresh off of a frustrating draw at Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona looks to return to its winning ways in La Liga when it faces 15th-place Real Valladolid on Saturday at Camp Nou. Barca is in first place with a six-point lead in the table, while Valladolid is looking to survive and stay in the top flight. The club has 26 points and is three points clear of the drop zone but far from safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid

Date : Saturday, Feb. 16



Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



Location : Camp Nou



TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -690 / Valladolid +1928 / Draw +560

Storylines

Barcelona: On Sunday, Barcelona failed to score a goal for the first time all season. You can count on that not happening in back-to-back matches. It was an off day for Barca in which the team produced just two shots on goal. But at home against a team that has struggled defensively, Barca should have no trouble putting at least a couple away. One thing to keep an eye on is if any of the stars are rested, with a Champions League match against Lyon next week.

Real Valladolid: It's quite extraordinary that this team is not in the drop zone despite having the worst scoring record in the league by four goals. Valladolid has just 19 goals in 23 games but somehow has won six games. They've failed to score in three out of their last four games, but another 2-3 wins in the final 15 games could be enough to survive.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid prediction

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho both score in the first half, and Barca keeps its cushion atop the table.

Pick: Barca (-690)