Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
Messi and company face one of the league's newly-promoted teams on the road in Matchday 2
Barcelona plays its first road match of the La Liga season on Saturday when it visits newly promoted Real Valladolid in Matchday 2. Barca opened up the season with a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, while Valladolid took home a nice point at Girona.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in the USA
When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in Spain
The match will air on beIN La Liga.
What's at stake?
Three points in the league, a chance for Barca to stay in first and a chance for Valladolid to pull off the shocker at home.
Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid prediction
Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele both score in what turns out to be a wild, attacking-filled contest. Barca 3, Real Valladolid 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Bayern vs. Hoffenheim preview
The champs open up the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign at home against Hoffenheim
-
Power Rankings: Man. United slipping
Ranking the top 25 soccer clubs in the world as the Spanish and Italian season gets underw...
-
La Liga players against playing in USA
There's been some big backlash in Spain and now the players are getting involved
-
LeBron James puts kids in LAFC jerseys
James posted a picture of his kids rocking the LAFC duds
-
Will Messi ever return to national team?
Messi is taking some time off from the national team, which was to be expected
-
Liverpool stays perfect in Prem. League
Jurgen Klopp's men have six out of six possible points following a crucial win on the road...