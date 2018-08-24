Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Messi and company face one of the league's newly-promoted teams on the road in Matchday 2

Barcelona plays its first road match of the La Liga season on Saturday when it visits newly promoted Real Valladolid in Matchday 2. Barca opened up the season with a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, while Valladolid took home a nice point at Girona. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in the USA

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in Spain

The match will air on beIN La Liga.

What's at stake?

Three points in the league, a chance for Barca to stay in first and a chance for Valladolid to pull off the shocker at home. 

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid prediction

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele both score in what turns out to be a wild, attacking-filled contest. Barca 3, Real Valladolid 1.

