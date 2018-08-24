Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Barcelona plays its first road match of the La Liga season on Saturday when it visits newly promoted Real Valladolid in Matchday 2. Barca opened up the season with a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, while Valladolid took home a nice point at Girona.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in the USA

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in Spain

The match will air on beIN La Liga.

What's at stake?

Three points in the league, a chance for Barca to stay in first and a chance for Valladolid to pull off the shocker at home.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid prediction

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele both score in what turns out to be a wild, attacking-filled contest. Barca 3, Real Valladolid 1.