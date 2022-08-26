Barcelona will aim to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they host Real Valladolid on Sunday for Matchday 3. Barça are 1-1-0 to begin the campaign, having won at Real Sociedad last Sunday, 4-1. But Barça enter with less days of rest after their charity match against Manchester City on Wednesday, which ended 3-3. Meanwhile, Valladolid started the season with a 3-0 loss to Villarreal but managed to earn a draw at Sevilla last Friday.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Barça -700; Draw +750; Valladolid +1700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: There are still financial issues lingering, preventing them from registering Jules Kounde, but Barça need not worry about the defense if the attack keeps it up. That is seven goals in their last two matches. Facing a defense that can lack cohesion at times, it could be another big day for the attack. Expect Barça to strike early and potentially often in what should be three points incoming.

Real Valladolid: The club will be without Jawad El Yamiq after his red card against Sevilla. In that match, the team struggled to see much of the ball, and that directly impacted their chance creation. They had 38% possession and recorded six total shots. Against a Barça team that loves to control the ball, their chances will likely be limited again, meaning they'll need to be sharp on the ones they have to get something from this game.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski scores twice, and Barça take all three points in a convincing attacking display. Pick: Barcelona 3, Real Valladolid 0

