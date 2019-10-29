Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, game time
Barcelona is back on the field after a week-long break due to the postponement of El Clasico
Barcelona will get back to the pitch on Tuesday with a matchup against Real Valladolid as part of Matchday 11 of La Liga. The team had to push back its matchup against Real Madrid, originally scheduled for last Saturday, following Catalan protests in Barcelona.
Ernesto Valverde's side enters this one at 6-1-2, averaging over two goals per game. Real Valladolid, meanwhile, surprisingly sits at eighth (3-5-2) as it distances itself from the relegation zone.
Barcelona is the heavy favorite at home, but Valladolid has shown quality in defense as of lately that could see them keep this one close, though going to the Camp Nou and getting a victory seems unlikely.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou (Barcelona, Spain)
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: This team should be fresh after getting a week off due to the postponement of El Clasico. Those two teams won't meet until Dec. 18. The week off is a great sign for Lionel Messi, who is off to an uncharacteristic start of the season after dealing with injuries early on.
Real Valladolid: Valladolid has gone six matches without a loss, including a win at Eibar on Saturday. In addition to that, it has beaten Espanyol and earned draws against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. The defense as not conceded more than a goal in any of its last five league games and play together with energy and organization, though can struggle with balls over the top.
Prediction
Messi and Griezmann each score twice and Barca wins comfortably to enter its next Champions League game with a ton of momentum.
Pick: Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0
